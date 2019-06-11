Home Savings donates $5,000 to all-inclusive Canfield playground

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Making sure that every child can play on a swing, or go down a slide, regardless of disabilities is the goal of the Walnut Grove.

It’s an all-inclusive playground in Canfield.

Construction started just about two years ago. Tuesday, workers were finishing phase two.

They have everything from a wheelchair merry-go-round to a zip cruise.

Tuesday, Home Savings donated $5,000 to help fund the work, but more money is needed.

“A lot of people come to us and say, ‘I can’t help, but I can come out and volunteer, so we are in need of volunteers and any kind of help is greatly appreciated and makes a huge difference on our property,” said Board President Amanda Watanakunakorn.

The playground still needs about $125,000 to finish the project.