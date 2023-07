YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Housing sales through the first six months of the year are struggling. And it’s being felt locally.

The number of sales is down over 10% in each part of the tri-county area and slumping 20% in Trumbull County.

Dollar amounts are down just as steep. There is some good news about the average sales price.

It’s about break-even in Columbiana County, up 7% in Mahoning County and up 3.5% in Trumbull County.