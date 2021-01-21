Home Instead looking to hire in-home caregivers in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – While some businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic are unable to hire new employees, the demand for in-home caregivers in the area is rapidly growing.

Home Instead provides personalized in-home care for senior citizens. Now, the business is looking to expand by hiring “dozens” of new CAREGivers in the greater Youngstown area.

CAREGivers help senior citizens live comfortably in their own homes, assist with personal hygiene and prepare meals.

“Caregiving is simply doing things to enhance the quality of life for older adults and help keep them independent for as long as possible,” said Carol Hitchcock, owner of the Home Instead offices serving the Mahoning Valley. “We like to say that it takes a special person to become a Home Instead CAREGiver…not a special degree. It can be a rewarding career for individuals from every walk of life and age group.”

Applications are available online.

“The demand for home care has grown exponentially over the last several years—and it continues to grow as more seniors isolate because of the pandemic,” said Mike Neupauer, owner of the Home Instead office serving Lawrence and Mercer Counties in Pennsylvania.

“Hospitals and clinics are overwhelmed. Professional caregivers can serve as an extension of the healthcare system and play a critical role in keeping vulnerable seniors safe and healthy at home,” Neupauer continued.

For more details on available positions and requirements, visit HomeInstead.com/careers.