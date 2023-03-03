CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s a good weekend to have spring fever and think about the home and yard projects you want to tackle this year.

Continuing a home improvement tradition, the HBA Home & Garden show is underway.

This is the 72nd show.

It’s being held at the Canfield Fairgrounds Event Center again this year with every available space full.

The idea is to connect homeowners with local experts for projects around the house.

This is an opportunity to build connections, for anyone who’s looking to schedule an expert to help with a certain project.

“They are contractors that truly care about the work they do, and they care about the community because they live here. They work here and they really want to keep up the great reputation they’ve built with us,” said HBA Executive Director Karen Caruso.

The show runs until 8 Friday and Saturday night, and until 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Since it’s being held at the Canfield Fairgrounds, there is fair food available as well.