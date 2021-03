Fire officials say three people were in the home at the time

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – One person suffered smoke inhalation in a fire in Youngstown on Tuesday.

It happened just before 8 p.m. at a house in the 100 block of Osborne Avenue.

Fire officials say three people were in the home at the time. One person suffered smoke inhalation but refused treatment.

Extensive damage was sustained to the back of the house and the structure is not livable.

The cause is under investigation.