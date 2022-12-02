BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s the holiday season! And one local carpet store is holding a fundraiser to help children that have extended hospital stays.

Home Carpet in Boardman is raffling off seven fully decorated Christmas trees. There is a Grinch tree, Toy Story-themed one, and even a vintage Christmas tree!

The fundraiser is called “V’s Trees.”

All the proceeds will go to ‘Vail’s Voice’, a non-profit that helps pediatric patients with prolonged illnesses.

The owners of Home Carpet have a family member, Vail, who has down syndrome. Her extended hospital stay is what prompted the family to start the fundraiser.

“You couldn’t even imagine the people that she has brought together here as her little 2-year-old. She doesn’t speak, but her voice speaks volumes, and that’s where we get Vail’s Voice,” said Gerri Rohan, owner of Home Carpet.

The raffle tickets are $10 each and be purchased at Home Carpet on Market Street until December 8.