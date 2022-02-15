AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Home Instead is holding a hiring event Friday, which is also National Caregiver Day.

Home Instead provides in-home care services for older adults. They provide services such as Alzheimer’s care, companionship, meal preparation, household help, personal care, and transportation for older adults living, and often isolating, at home.

Dedicated caregivers build meaningful relationships and often find rewarding jobs with opportunities for advancement, and the positions are a strong building block for those interested in a career in healthcare.

The hiring event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 5329 Mahoning Avenue, Austintown. Full and part-time positions are available. Applicants will be able to participate in interviews during the event.

They are looking for about 50 new workers.

More information about job opportunities can be found online.