Home camera catches tree falling in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The wind storm this weekend brought down trees and power lines in the Valley.

A tree falling on Fifth Avenue in Youngstown was caught on a home surveillance camera.

The Nest camera shows the wind gust bending the tree and then uprooting it.

The family tells First News that, fortunately, another family member owns a tree service.

Thousands were without power at the height of the storm and several trees across the Valley were downed.

All power has been restored, according to the First Energy outage map.