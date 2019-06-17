Home and business owners start picking up the pieces after tornado damages areas in Brookfield

One house along Wood Street had a large tree smash into its side

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Sunday’s tornado came through quickly, but left behind lots of damage. The storm especially left a path of destruction along Wood Street in Brookfield, where residents not only heard the tornado come through, but were left picking up the pieces on Monday.

“It was like a freight train just crashing… It was crazy,” said Dave Miller, who lives along Wood Street.

Miller barely had time to get to his basement when what he describes as a dark cloud came crashing down.

“I was thinking, free firewood!” he said.

And he was right. On Monday, neighbors cut up a large tree that fell onto someone’s yard.

“Half the house was down there… the shingles, the windows blowed out,” Miller said.

Just down the street, another family whose house faces Route 7 could be seen cleaning their yard and assessing the heavy damage caused by the storm. Six-year-old Jaxson Haag said it was scary.

“It’s like a big circle that goes around and around and around and around and around,” he said.

Another house on Wood Street even had a large tree smash into its side.

Along Albright-McKay Road, two women said they were sitting on their front porch when the storm came through.

“The winds changed, you heard the train whistle. When they say a train whistle, you really hear it, and then they reversed, I don’t know how to describe it. Came towards the front of the house and we ran to the basement and debris started flying. Everybody started seeing the debris fly,” said Stephanie and Debbie Groves.

The Groves’ house had damage to the patio and garage door, along with holes in the roof and more than a half dozen trees taken down. They hope to start cleaning the mess on Tuesday.

But it wasn’t just homes in Brookfield that were damaged — down the road, more destruction hit a long-time business.

“A guy said, ‘What is that above number one green out there?’ And we all looked and the trees were all swirling,” said Gary McMullin, co-owner of Yankee Run Golf Course.

The storm also tore through the golf course.

“I said, ‘Oh my God!’ I said, ‘That’s a tornado!'” McMullin said.

McMullin initially thought only 200 trees were down, but just over the crest on the fourth hole, he now estimates thousands were blown across the course.

“I just thought, ‘How are we ever going to get this cleaned up?'” he said.

More than 60 volunteers have been out helping get the cleanup started. And just like homeowners on Wood Street, it was just the beginning of picking up the pieces of what the storm left behind.

McMullin said he hopes to have at least some holes back up and running by Tuesday. He said he is also overwhelmed by the help and support he’s received.