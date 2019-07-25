Home and business owners must act soon for help with flood damage

The deadline to apply for financial help after significant flooding in the Boardman area is coming up

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s been two months now since parts of Mahoning County were underwater in what seems to have been the first in a series of flooding storms to hit the area.

Those looking for financial help repairing flood damage from the storms of late May could soon be out of time.

On Thursday morning, a representative from the U.S. Small Business Administration implored Mahoning County commissioners to help spread the word.

“These are federal tax dollars that should rightfully go to those who are hurting, so I want everyone to take advantage of this,” said Tamim Choudhury.

Since the SBA first came to the area earlier this month, 16 low-interest loans have been approved for homeowners and one business in Mahoning County, totaling nearly $400,000.

The loans come with long terms and no closing fees or costs. Applications can be made at the Disaster Recovery Center operating out of the Boardman Government Building.

“For a homeowner, maybe we’re talking a half-hour of your time,” Choudhury said. “So just bring in your insurance information, your name, Social Security, that sort of thing.”

Choudhury and others stressed home and business owners shouldn’t give up if their first application is turned down. Officials said it’s not at all unusual to be rejected initially and they encourage you to make an appeal.

“It could very well be that, ‘Hey, this person didn’t put in the right number or particular documentation was missing.’ Just getting a denial does not mean it’s end of the story,” Choudhury said.

Those who are turned down by one agency may still be eligible for other help.

“But if Mr. Smith never even bothers coming in to my desk, see, he’s blocking himself from receiving further assistance he may receive,” Choudhury said.

He warned that residents need to act soon. The deadline for making applications for flood relief is August 19.