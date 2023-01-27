YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Throughout the year, the Youngstown Jewish Community Relations Council will be doing celebrations of 75 years of Israel becoming a county.

On Friday, a woman who survived the Holocaust spoke at the Jewish Community Center about her time living in Hungary when she was a child.

Erika Gold was born in 1932 in Budapest, Hungary and when she was five months old, Adolf Hitler rose to power in Germany.

While she was a child, the Holocaust was taking place and World War II was happening, but she never worried.

“Because the Hungarians felt that they’re OK. They’re going to be OK,” Gold said.

It wasn’t until 1944 that the Nazis came in.

“Things were closing in and things got worse and worse and people were disappearing,” Gold said.

They took many of the men, including her father, to work camps. She said she wasn’t scared she wouldn’t see her dad again, thinking it would blow over. By March 19, Hungary was completely occupied by the Nazis.

“I knew that I could be killed any minute but I didn’t think I would be,” Gold said.

At one point, the Nazis took all the people left in Budapest and started driving or marching them away. When it got to dusk, they stopped for the night and ordered them to stay in the trucks or in line. That’s when Gold, her mom and another woman escaped.

“My mother was very anxious and she didn’t want to be taken out of town and that was her main thought, not to be taken away,” Gold said.

The other 300 women died.

After the Soviet Union liberated Hungary, Gold was able to reunite with her father. She eventually traveled to Cuba in 1948, then the U.S. in 1950, finally making her way to Cleveland, where she learned about segregation.

“We drove back through the south and my uncle had to explain to me about the different water fountains and bathrooms,” Gold said.

To this day, Gold continues to tell her story.

“Because there are some people who don’t believe it and they think it didn’t happen and we’re making it up,” Gold said.