Hollywood Gaming in Austintown tells players to cash out and get out, following governor’s orders

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Just before 9:30 p.m. Friday, Hollywood Gaming in Austintown made an announcement to players, telling them to cash out because they were closing due to the coronavirus.

Brandy Johanntges, a former WKBN employee, was at the casino when it happened. She said once people really processed what was happening, there was a dash to the cash machines and parking lot.

This comes after Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine banned mass gatherings of 100 people or more in the state.

Several other casinos are following suit.

Rivers Casino in Pittsburgh announced it’ll be shutting down for two weeks starting at midnight Sunday.

The Ohio Casino Control Commission ordered its four casinos — JACK Cleveland Casino, JACK Cincinnati Casino, Hollywood Casino Columbus and Hollywood Casino Toledo — to be in compliance with DeWine’s order by midnight Saturday.