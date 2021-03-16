Hollywood Gaming holding donation drive to help Second Harvest

The final total could be over one ton of food and the givers also benefit

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – We know this is a time with a lot of need. Everybody has recognized the job Second Harvest has done during the pandemic to feed hungry people.

Hollywood Gaming is partnering with Second Harvest and collecting non-perishable food items to help.

The Mahoning Valley Race Course has held donation drives on Thursdays this month. There’s one more collection this week from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the food court.

The final total could be over one ton of food and the givers also benefit.

“It’s unbelievable. Our guests are bringing bags of non-perishable food items, not just one can but bags of it. So far, first two dates we’ve collected 1,8000 pounds of food. And for that, when you bring some food product, you’re also instantly enrolled into the promotion and thus far we’ve awarded over $4,000 in free play to our guests that are participating,” said Kevin Brogan from Hollywood Gaming.

Hollywood Gaming guests can also donate change when they redeem tickets for cash to one of four charities.