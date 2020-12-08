Hollywood Gaming equine expert handled horses for the stars

Mark Loewe, vice president of racing, is retiring this month

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The man who heads up racing at Hollywood Gaming at Mahoning Valley Racecourse is retiring.

Loewe oversaw the construction of racetracks in Dayton and Austintown and headed up racing operations at both facilities for Penn National.

Before switching over to the administrative side of racing, Loewve began his career as a groom in 1978 at Yonkers Raceway in New York and eventually earned his trainer’s license.

He opened a public stable, overseeing horses owned by George Steinbrenner and George Segal, among others.

Loewve plans to retire to Goshen, New York where his wife, Jane Terhune, is executive director of the Harness Racing Museum and Hall of Fame. He also intends to remain involved with the U.S. Trotting Association where he serves as director for District 7 and board vice-chair.

