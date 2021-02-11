Hollywood Gaming changes hours after DeWine lifts curfew

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Hollywood Gaming at Mahoning Valley Race Course is changing its hours of operation after Governor Mike DeWine lifted the statewide curfew.

The casino announced that it’s going back to being open 24 hours a day. The change takes effect immediately.

Hollywood Gaming hours were previously cut short after DeWine issued a curfew to keep hospitals from being overwhelmed by COVID-19 patients.

The curfew, which ran nightly from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., was last extended on Jan. 27. DeWine had said that if confirmed hospitalizations stayed below 2,500 for seven straight days, the curfew would end.

For information on how Hollywood Gaming is keeping guests safe during the pandemic, visit the casino’s website.