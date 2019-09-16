Hollywood Gaming calling attention to problem gambling, offering help

All week long, the Austintown racino will conduct programs and activities, each with a responsible gaming theme

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Hollywood Gaming at Mahoning Valley Race Course kicked off Responsible Gaming Education Week.

It’s part of a national effort from the American Gaming Association.

The goal is to call attention to problem gaming and educate the public on how to recognize that problem, as well as what resources are available to anyone needing help.

All week long, the Austintown racino will conduct programs and activities, each with a responsible gaming theme.

If you have a gambling problem and need help, you can call the Ohio Problem Gambling Hotline at 1-800-589-9966.