Holiday travel means more patrols, crashes

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – More than 53 million Americans will travel this holiday, according to AAA.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is reminding you to drive sober and wear a seat belt.

Last Thanksgiving the state had 11 deadly crashes. The Wednesday before Thanksgiving In 2020 was the busiest crash day for the patrol over the course of the holiday weekend.

Troopers will be out in full force starting at midnight Wednesday.

“Just anticipate higher traffic volume and just allow yourself a little more time. Watch you speed, always wear your seat belts, and if you’re going to be consuming alcohol, always have that alternative way to get home and enjoy the holiday and get home safe,” said Lt. Brian Vail, OSP Canfield Post.

Troopers also say to remember the Move Over Law, which applies on all interstates and state highways, and to every vehicle with flashing or rotating lights. The law says you must move over one lane or if you can’t, slow down when driving by. It can be enforced by any law enforcement officer.

If you see someone driving drunk, call #677. You can also dial that number if you’re stranded.