(WKBN) – Fatal crashes were down in Ohio and Pennsylvania over the July 4th weekend.

There were 16 crashes across the state, the lowest in four years.

Troopers looked into 1,300 incidents in Franklin County — the state’s highest.

None of the totals locally were in the state’s top 10.

Pennsylvania had four fatalities among 649 crashes across the state. Both of those numbers are down from last year.

There were 33 crashes in Troop D, which includes Mercer and Lawrence Counties. Also, 44 DUIs, and troopers wrote 494 speeding tickets across the area.