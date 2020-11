They're asking for new, unwrapped toys to give to area kids this Christmas season

MERCER, Pa. (WKBN) – Starting Thursday, you can help local kids celebrate the magic of Christmas.

The Mercer station of the Pennsylvania State Police is holding a Holiday Toy Drive. It runs through December 4.

They’re asking for new, unwrapped toys to give to area kids this Christmas season.

You can drop toys off at the station on Franklin Road in Mercer.

The toy drive is being held in conjunction with the Children’s Aid Society of Mercer.