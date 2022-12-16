YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – This is a big weekend for Christmas shopping. Some of you will be starting while others will finish.

It’s also a busy time shopping at Mahoning County Children Services. Caseworkers are picking through the toys and clothing to find the right gifts for the children they protect, who may have been abused or neglected.

The Holiday Shop will provide all new items for 500 children, from infants to 18 years old. These might be the only gifts some of these children receive.

“Some of these kids may not have really ever experienced Christmas or gotten holiday gifts on a regular basis, so it’s very impactful to be able to bring beautiful gifts to kids during the holiday season,” said Jennifer Kollar, public information officer for Mahoning County Children Services.

Any gifts that remain after the holidays will be used for birthdays and other special circumstances while protecting a child.

If you’re interested in donating, new gifts or toys are accepted any time of the year. Just call Mahoning County Children Services.