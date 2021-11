CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A holiday lighting event kicks off at the Canfield Fairgrounds Tuesday.

Elegant Illusions Christmas Lights drive-thru begins Tuesday, Nov. 9 and runs through Jan. 9.

Thousands of twinkle lights will be on display on a mile-and-a-half long drive through the fairgrounds.

There will be a Christmas Village where everyone can take a picture with Santa or the Grinch.

Tickets can be purchased online at elegantchristmaslighting.com.