Holiday event to benefit Brookfield Schools

Warrior WinterFest includes Christmas in the Country Craft Show, breakfast with Santa and other activities

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Brookfield Schools’ Drama Club is holding its annual Christmas in the Country Craft Show.

Proceeds will benefit the club. Plus, the senior class is holding a fundraiser for this year’s graduation.

This is the fifth year for the annual Christmas in the Country Craft Show, featuring more than 75 vendors.

The craft show is free to the public and runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

In correlation with the event today is Warrior WinterFest, which also takes place at Brookfield High School.

In addition to the craft show, there will be a Breakfast with Santa, sponsored by the Brookfield Class of 2020.

People will be able to get their face painted as well as get their photo taken with Santa. Breakfast will include pancakes, sausage, bacon, fruit, juice and milk.

That takes place from 9 a.m. to noon.

Other activities are also planned, including two Sip ‘n Paint sessions at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. and a gift auction and reindeer games from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The high school is located at 614 Bedford Rd., Brookfield, OH.