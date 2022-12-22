YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A special Coquito competition was held Thursday night at Dope Cider House and Winery.

Coquito is a traditional Puerto Rican holiday drink made with rum, similar to eggnog.

About 20 people signed up to bring in their own version of the drink.

It was the first time Dope hosted this event. Owner Hannah Ferguson says she’s been dreaming of hosting this event for years.

“I fell in love with Coquito over the past 10 or 15 years. It’s something we can get for the holiday spirit. I enjoy a part of that culture,” she said.

The owners of Papa’s Puerto Rican Cuisine were the judges of the competition.