Holiday decorations can come with dangers for children

Some holiday decorations and plants can be dangerous to kids

(WKBN) – The holidays can be festive and fun, but all those twinkling lights, Christmas trees and decorations can come with some dangers for small children.

Small batteries, plastic pieces, and anything that can fit inside a child’s mouth can all prompt a trip to the emergency room, and many of the plants associated with the holidays can come with dangers of their own.

To help make sure your decorations are safe, the American Academy of Pediatrics offers some tips: