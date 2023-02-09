LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) — After receiving an anonymous tip, staff at the Columbiana County Jail found a hole in a wall, which they believe was an escape attempt.

During a “shakedown protocol” stemming from the tip, inmates were removed from the damaged area and staff found an opening in a wall. However, the hole would not lead to any areas inside or outside of the facility that would allow for an escape.

The investigation is going to the Columbiana County Sheriff’s Office, where local prosecutors will decide if there will be any charges filed and against whom.

According to the jail, no one living near or working in the jail was in danger.