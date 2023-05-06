CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — Even though the Youngstown Phantoms are on the road, organizers with the team held a watch party for the community on Saturday.

A crowd of over 50 cheered the team on from Waypoint 4180 as the Phantoms faced the Chicago Steel.

It’s the first time the team has made it to the Eastern Conference Finals since 2018.

A family that hosts a player was there, too, cheering on player #20 from Youngstown.

“The community — toward the end of the season — has come together because the team has started picking up momentum and winning some games,” said Paul Korom, a player host. “Hopefully, it’s going to get more interest here with hockey in the Valley.”

“It’s nice to have the community support these boys that have been playing here for the last eight months. They’re in the final stretch, so it’s really cool to see the community come out,” said Phantoms senior vice president Kelsey Moreton.

The Phantoms face the Steel at home at 7:05 p.m. Monday.