YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) –– Two people were taken to the hospital this morning after a hit and run crash in Youngstown.

It happened near the intersection of South and Dewey Avenues.

One of the cars involved was an Independent Taxi.

They told First News that the second vehicle rear ended the taxi and the people in the other car ran away from the scene.

We’re told the taxi driver and the passenger in the taxi were taken to the hospital. There is no word on the extent of their injuries.