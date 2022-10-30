YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church on Youngstown’s East Side celebrated 100 years with a gala Sunday.

The historically Black church has been in operation since 1922. The church has been celebrating this landmark all year, but this gala was one of their biggest events.

Senior pastor Joseph Heard said this monumental birthday for the church is a testament to its endurance.

“We have endured many years thinking about going through the 20s, the 30s, the Depression, segregation. A Black church established in 1922 is still here, still standing and still relevant,” Heard said.

This gala is one of the church’s culminating events for this year of celebrating its centennial.