(WKBN) — On Saturday afternoon, the Trumbull County Historical Society hosted an in-the-car and on-the-go scavenger hunt.

The race kicked off at the Morgan History Center. Several people got to participate in a “Race Through The Past.”

Participants got to travel to various sites throughout Trumbull County, showing off some important events in the county.

“You always think of things on trips that are farther away and you always think, ‘Oh, I’ll get to that later cause it’s right here.’ We feel really encouraged and really excited about this event in the past that we’re actually highlighting pieces of history that are nationally and locally significant, that are right here in Trumbull County, that people might not necessarily know about,” said Trumbull County Historical Society director Meghan Reed.

Some of the locations used as part of the scavenger hunt included Canoe City in Leavittsburg, a memorial honoring Mary Ann Campana at the Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport and the First Flight Module in Warren.