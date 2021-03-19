Historical museum in Canfield planning multiple events for summer opening

The Loghurst Museum is run by the Canfield Heritage Foundation to show the public what life was like 200 years ago

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Loghurst Cabin in Canfield was built in 1805 by Conrad Naff, seven years after the city was founded. It has been converted into a museum for people to tour.

The Canfield Heritage Foundation is preparing to open it with a number of activities for the summer.

The Loghurst Museum looks over Route 224.

“So [Naff] bought Loghurst and built the home out of chestnut trees,” said the museum’s Bruce Neff.

Since then, it has passed through many owners, including abolitionist Joseph Barns.

“It became a stop on the Underground Railroad. They used to hide slaves in the basement or the barn or the attic,” Neff said.

In 1978, it was gifted to the Western Reserve Historical Society for the purpose of the museum. It is now run by the Canfield Heritage Foundation to show the public what life was like 200 years ago.

“Early settlers and people who were the pioneers of Ohio, how they lived back then — before electricity, before the automobile, so forth,” Neff said.

The Boy Scouts have even helped with the museum, working on a timeline of U.S. and local history on a fence near the house.

Loghurst would like the public to come out and see what it has to offer. So, once it opens in May, the museum wants to hold multiple events, including movie nights.

“We have a sloped field that faces 224, so we can get 50 cars or more in and we’re going to show movies on an LED screen,” Neff said.

To help promote these events, there is an LED board out front. It’s not completely finished but Neff hopes it will help promote Loghurst. As of now, they’re just putting out messages about COVID-19 information.

“As we get closer to our opening on May 1, we will start promoting our drive-in movies and the events,” Neff said.

If you wish to take a tour of Loghurst, it will be open the first and third weekend of every month from noon to 4 p.m.