Historical church up for sale in Wellsville; any offer being considered

WELLSVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – A historical church is for sale in Wellsville.

The Wellsville Historical Society ran the Ascension Church on 11th Street for the last few years and is considering any offer.

The church was built in 1870 and was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1986.

The Historical Society hopes a new owner will take good care of it.

“Well, we’re hoping it don’t become a bar or a nightclub or something. We’re just hoping that someone can save it for the town,” said Tom Davidson, president of the Wellsville Historical Society.

The Historical Society said it was not able to put in the time to maintain the building.