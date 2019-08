The Green Book listed safe places for black people traveling throughout the country between the '30s and '60s

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A former Green Book motel in Youngstown is being torn down.

Wee Motel on McGuffy Road has been closed for several years.

The Green Book listed safe places for black people traveling throughout the country between the ’30s and ’60s.

If any black recording artist traveled to Youngstown during this time, there was a good chance they stayed at the Wee Motel.