Historic Youngstown church to be auctioned

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A historic church on the north side of Youngstown is on the auction block.

The former Richard Brown Memorial Methodist Church is up for bid and right now the reserve listed is $60,000.







The 4,400 square foot stone building was built in 1905 and designed by famed architect Charles Owsley.

The building sits on Elm Street and is close to Youngstown State University and across from Wick Park.

It is currently a rental property and used as an event center and floral shop.

Online bidding wraps up Monday, May 24 at 4 p.m. Previews of the property will be Tuesday, April 27 and May 23 from noon to 1 p.m.