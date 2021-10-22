Historic gift gives green light to new building at Kent State University

KENT, Ohio (WKBN) – A capital campaign to raise money for the construction of a new College of Business Administration building is now complete after a large gift from Edward F. Crawford.

The Kent State Board of Trustees approved the construction of a new, state-of-the-art building on behalf of the college in a special meeting on Friday.

The new building will be named Crawford Hall and the college will be named the Ambassador Crawford College of Business and Entrepreneurship.

The Crawford Hall building project is part of the university’s recently announced $350 million comprehensive campaign, “Forever Brighter.” The campaign is the largest in history for Kent State.

Other planned upgrades include the creation of a new gateway entrance to the Kent campus that will Crawford Hall and the new Business Administration building.

Edward Crawford is CEO of The Crawford Group and Director of Park-Ohio. Park-Ohio is a publicly traded $1.6 billion industrial supply chain logistics and diversified manufacturing business, employing more than 7,000 people in 125 locations worldwide.

Kent State officials did not release the amount of Crawford’s gift.