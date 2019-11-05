Historic Canfield house once threatened to be torn down now in process of renovation

The house on Route 46 has been under renovation for about six months

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – In March 2016, we reported on a historic house in Canfield that a developer wanted to tear down and use the property to build homes.

So many people objected that the developer backed out, which provided a Canfield couple the opportunity to buy the house and renovate it.

It sits on Route 46 across from St. Michael Church. The woods are so dense that the house can’t be seen from the road.

The previous owner said it was built in the early 1800s by Judson Canfield, whom the city was named after.

Now, it’s owned by Frank and Staci Davidson, who also own Davidson’s Restaurant in Cornersburg.

The house has been under renovation for about six months.

“This house was not falling down. I mean, look at the beams. This house was built with beams. There wasn’t a single two by four in this home. She wasn’t going anywhere, she’s very, very strong,” Staci said.

As many original features as possible will stay, including the beams, the fireplace in the kitchen where bread was once baked, the hardwood floors on the second story and the skeleton key lock for the front door.

The carpet that was on the steps is all wool, so Staci is going to have it cleaned and put back.

Changes have been made. The most noticeable is a sunroom that was added, overlooking the ravine.

Outside, Staci came up with a new color scheme, similar to the original: olive with cream trim and black windows.

“We hope to be in by next summer, God willing. There’s a lot to do, and when there’s a lot to do it takes a lot of money,” she said.

Even with all the work done so far and with what lies ahead, Staci is glad she took on the project.

“Every day. She’s my heart. Every day. I mean, so many people have reached out to us just thanking us and stopping by,” she said.

They’ve also added heating and air conditioning, replaced the windows, waterproofed the basement and did some roof work. There was also a serious bat problem, which took a while to solve.

Staci wouldn’t say how much it all cost, but after they move in, they’ll hold an open house and will lay out all the expenses at that time because she wants others to know what it takes to save an old home.