Historic buildings in downtown Lisbon getting revamped to attract business

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – Hoping to attract more people to the area, there are plans in place to revamp some of the buildings in downtown Lisbon.

The Lisbon Architectural and Review Board approved upgrades to five property owners on Monday.

Jeff Elliot has lived in Lisbon for 30 years and is happy to see positive changes coming.

“It’s an old town. It’s historic. It’s got a lot of beautiful buildings,” he said.

Elliot said downtown has been let go but just needs a little fixing up.

“We’re very proud of the area. There’s a lot of historic buildings that really need preserved because a lot of them are getting destroyed, tore down.”

Amy Faulk owns four buildings in the town square on S. Park Avenue. She said improvements are coming to the storefronts. A mead brewery is opening in the vacant space.

Jeffrey McCreight, who lives in Lisbon said this is much needed.

“We need more businesses here. We need more people in town. The businesses have been down because everyone has kind of been going other places, like Columbiana or East Palestine. I think this town is great, I think they’ll do well. We just need more businesses to show people we are here for real.”

Tails of the Town is a new pet grooming business. Carla Sadler opened it in February.

“We’ve noticed with all the new businesses coming into Lisbon, we kind of work together, which is really nice to refer back and forth,” she said. “I’m seeing a lot of growth that way. A lot of people say they were talking to another business owner and they’ve sent them up here.”

There’s also a new breakfast and lunch spot coming to Lisbon called Dreamer’s Cafe. It’s expected to be open by mid-summer.

Several other businesses are in the process of renovations.