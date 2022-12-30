NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – What was once a historic house formally owned by the “Hot Dog King” Harry Stevens is now rubble after a Thursday afternoon fire burned it to the ground.

Anna Beagle, President of the Niles Historical Society, says the house was a rich part of history for the city.

“It’s a shame because, in Niles, we’ve lost so many historical places. The Mason house was torn down and a lot of them have just been in disrepair,” Beagle said.

She said the Stevens family bought the house in 1911 and owned it until 1990.

Neighbors said the home was recently sold and the new owners were in the process of renovating it. Deborah Tominey has lived in the neighborhood for over 40 years and raised her son there. Friday morning, she Facetimed him the remnants of what used to be a piece of his childhood.

“This is history and it can never be remade,” she said. “This is tragic because we watched the whole process when they bought it and they were remodeling it. They were proud of the progress they were making, too,” Tominey said.

Dominion Energy and the State Fire Marshall’s Office were at the scene earlier Friday. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.