Hispanic organization OCCHA holds 47th annual Fundraiser Gala

More than 300 people gathered to support the organization that works firsthand with members of the Spanish-speaking community

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The 47th annual OCCHA Fundraiser Gala took place Friday evening.

More than 300 people gathered to support the organization that works firsthand with members of the Hispanic community.

“It’s a great way to bring the community together and celebrate what we’ve done. We serve a lot of families and individuals in need, and we’re so happy to do that and we couldn’t do that without the support of the community,” said Mike Ray, president of the board of trustees.

The gala was held at Stambaugh Auditorium in Youngstown.

The money raised will go back into the organization to help with resources for the Spanish-speaking community, such as interpreter services, emergency assistance, or food and clothing.

Ray said the organization is thankful for the continued support of the community.

OCCHA has played a vital role in helping the growing Hispanic community in the Valley.