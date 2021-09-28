Hispanic Heritage: Local bakery make delicious traditional desserts and foods

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – One of the beauties of the Hispanic culture is all the traditional foods and desserts that come with it. Right here in the Valley is a bakery that serves many of those desserts made from scratch.

“We specialize in pastries, Puerto Rican desserts, cakes, fresh bread made daily and our sandwiches,” said Jeremy Morales, owner of Papa’s Bakery and Sandwiches.

Papa’s Bakery and Sandwiches is located on McCartney Road in Campbell. It’s been there for three years, but the family has owned Puerto Rican restaurants for decades, like Papa’s Puerto Rican Cuisine, located in Campbell on 12th Street.

Now, Morales owns and runs the bakery he opened with his mother before she retired.

“We have her recipes and everything. We kind of put both of our minds together with the new age,” Morales said.

Morales says they serve many different traditional desserts and foods that can be found in all Hispanic cultures. For him, these foods have been a part of his life since childhood.

“It’s just a normal thing to us, you know. Growing up eating flan, buddin, which is bread pudding, the tres leches, the pan sobao, which is the soft sweet bread… Pan de agua, which is a water bread… Growing up, those breads are, it’s nostalgia. Nostalgic to eat that type of food and it’s just part of who we are,” he said.

Morales says the bread is one of their biggest sellers, and it’s made fresh daily. His family actually traveled to Puerto Rico to learn how to make it authentically. They sell the bread in loafs, buns and as sandwiches.

“We have the Rican, we have the Cuban, and we have the Tripleta, which are, I would say they’re traditional Hispanic sandwiches,” he said.

Another big seller is the pastelillos, which are typically made with ground beef, but they offer it with different ingredients inside. Morales says they do have a big Hispanic demographic in the area, but people of many backgrounds come in daily.

The bakery is open seven days a week, Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.