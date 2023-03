YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Trumbull County Mental Health and Recovery Board is hiring an addiction programs coordinator.

A bachelor’s degree or higher is needed.

The person will analyze data and recommend a course of action.

Friday is the deadline to apply.

To apply, submit an application and resume to Lauren Thorp, TCMHRB, 4076 Youngstown Road, Suite 201, Warren, OH 44484.