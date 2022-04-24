NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning Valley Scrappers are holding a hiring event to fill multiple positions.

The hiring event is from 10 a.m. to noon April 30 at Eastwood Field.

There are available positions for cashiers and food runners, suite servers, concession cooks, parking and 50/50 sellers.

Employees can receive game tickets, merchandise discounts and other perks.

Job seekers are encouraged to fill out an application prior to arriving, which can be found on the Scrappers’ website. They should enter through the main gate on the day of the hiring event.