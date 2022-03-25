YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A local health care agency is doubling up on its efforts to hire new workers and fill the critical need for donated blood.

Park Vista is hosting a blood drive and hiring event on March 31 at its facility on 5th Avenue on Youngstown. Both events run from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Those who register to give blood will be given a raffle ticket to win a 55″ TV.

Park Vista is looking for workers to fill positions in the following areas: Bus driver, kitchen help, STNA, LPN, housekeeping, activities aide, resident assistant and maintenance.

Apply in person or send a resume to info@mcareparkvista.com or call 330-746-2944, ext. 1556.