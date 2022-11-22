WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Livi Steel in Warren is hiring more fitters.

WKBN 27 First News JobsNOW featured the company in June as it was celebrating its 45th anniversary and putting together the structural steel frame for a Canton school.

Its workload continues putting together steel skeletons for office buildings, schools, warehouses and strip plazas.

Livi needs more fitters who can work with blueprint specifications and even do some light metal fabrications.

Livi is a one-shift operation from 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. It has work perks and does not complete or require background checks.