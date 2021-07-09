Hiring bus drivers, substitute teachers for schools in Mahoning County

MAHONING CO., Ohio (WKBN) – Schools in the area are looking to hire bus drivers and substitute teachers.

Six locations throughout Mahoning County are in need of substitute teachers.

To qualify, you must have a bachelor’s degree, but it can be in any field.

There will be several job fairs, where candidates will be able to learn more about the position, apply and be interviewed on-site.

After you apply, you will get help to start the process of getting an Ohio Substitute Teaching license. You would then have the opportunity to pick up work according to your needs and schedule.

If you are interested in becoming a substitute teacher, bring your resume and references to the following job fairs:

Struthers City Schools Wednesday, July 14 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Struthers High School cafeteria, 111 Euclid Ave.

Poland Local Schools Thursday, July 15 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Poland High School, 3199 Dobbins Rd.

Meet in the main entrance hallway

Canfield Local Schools Friday, July 16 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Canfield High School, 100 Cardinal Dr.

Enter through door #6 and meet in the athletic foyer

Boardman Local Schools Monday, July 19 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Boardman High School, 7777 Glenwood Ave.

Enter through door #16 and meet in the central office conference room

Educational Service Center of Eastern Ohio Wednesday, July 20 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

7320 N. Palmyra Rd., Canfield

Austintown Local Schools Tuesday, July 21 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Austintown Middle School, 800 S. Raccoon Rd.

Enter through the main entrance and meet in the cafeteria



The Struthers City School District is hiring bus drivers. It’s having a bus driver job fair at the same time as its substitute teacher job fair, July 14 at 11 a.m., also in the high school cafeteria.

Full-time positions (4 hours) are eligible to receive the health care benefit package.

At the job fair, candidates will be able to submit their applications and learn more about the position.

To qualify, you must have a valid CDL license with school bus endorsements and current pre-service training certificate. Candidates will also have to pass a background check and random drug testing.