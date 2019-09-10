Hiram police chase ends in Trumbull County; woman in custody

Officers put down spike strips to stop the vehicle along Route 305 in Southington

SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (WKBN) – A police chase that started in Portage County ended in Trumbull County with the arrest of a woman.

The chase started around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday in Hiram. Several police departments and the Ohio State Highway Patrol were involved in the pursuit.

Troopers say the driver, at times, was traveling more than 100 miles per hour.

Officers put down spike strips to stop the vehicle along Route 305 in Southington. With flattened tires, the suspect ditched the car at the intersection for routes 422 and 534 and ran.

Police arrested one female but two other men in the car are still on the loose.

We are working to learn why police were chasing the suspects. No names have been released.