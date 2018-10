Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - The Himrod Avenue Expressway in Youngstown is closing again, starting on Thursday.

It will be closed from the Himrod/Wilson Avenue exit to Albert Street from 7 a.m. Thursday through 3 p.m. Friday.

Crews will be updating a drainage ditch.

Detour signs will be posted.