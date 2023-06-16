YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Hilarity and Alfred Hitchcock normally don’t belong in the same sentence but for the next two weekends at the Youngstown Playhouse, they will.

“The 39 Steps” is a fast-paced, hilarious spoof of the 1935 Alfred Hitchcock film of the same name. The story follows everyday man Richard Hannay, played by local pediatrician John Cox. He meets a female spy, just one of many characters played by theater veteran Candace DiLullo. When she’s murdered, an organization called “The 39 Steps” is hot on his trail and determined to find him.

Rounding out the cast are two other theater veterans Jeanine Rees and Jason Green and the show is directed by Johnny Pecano.

“The 39 Steps” runs this weekend and next weekend. Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. while Sunday Matinees are at 2:30 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased at the DeYor Performing Arts Center Box Office and an hour prior to performances at the Youngstown Playhouse.