SHENANGO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WKBN) – Shenango Township Fire Department was dispatched after a vehicle travelling the wrong direction on I-376 crashed into another vehicle, according to reports.

Courtesy of Shenango Fire Department

Reports say the vehicle was drive westbound in the eastbound lanes of I-376 early Sunday morning, when the van collided with another vehicle, which was travelling in the correct direction near mile marker one.

The vehicles rotated and came to block both lanes of traffic. The highway was closed for a little over an hour.

11 firefighters responded to the crash, according to a Facebook post, and one person was sent to the hospital.