Highway Patrol’s Canfield Post announces 2020 Dispatcher, Trooper of the Year

Cheri Smith and Dan Deluca have been selected for the honors

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Canfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol has announced its Dispatcher and Trooper of the Year.

Cheri Smith has been selected for the 2020 Ohio State Highway Patrol Telecommunications Award at the Canfield Post.

Dan Deluca has been selected as the Canfield Post and Warren District Trooper of the Year.

Smith joined the patrol in 1985 as a dispatcher assigned to the patrol Warren Post. She graduated from Poland Seminary High School and attended Youngstown State University. She has served at the Warren, Lisbon and Canfield dispatch centers during her career.

Deluca joined the Ohio State Highway Patrol in 2010. He has served at the Mansfield and Canfield Post’s during his career. Dan graduated from Boardman High School and attended Youngstown State University.

Smith and Deluca are now in contention for the state awards, which will be announced at a later date.