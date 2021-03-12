Highway Patrol troopers report finding handgun with extended magazine after chase

Another man was taken into custody on a warrant from common pleas court

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said a handgun with an extended magazine fell out of a man’s pants Thursday evening just after he was taken into custody during a foot chase.

Rashawn Gibbs, 25, is in the Mahoning County Jail on charges of obstructing official business, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and carrying a concealed weapon.

Bond was set by Magistrate Anthony Sertick at $15,000 after Gibbs was arraigned Friday. A preliminary hearing is set for 9:45 a.m. March 19.

Reports said troopers with the Canfield Barracks of the Ohio State Highway Patrol tried to pull over a car Biggs was driving about 9:15 p.m. on Interstate 680 for an improper lane change.

Biggs exited the freeway, stopped in the 900 block of High Street, and ran from the car, reports said.

Troopers chased him on foot, noting that he slipped in mud several times. He was finally caught after a trooper used a stun weapon on him.

When Biggs was stood up, a Glock 9mm semiautomatic pistol with a 32-round magazine fell out of his pants leg, reports said.

A passenger in the car, Tarane Hatcher, 39, was taken into custody on a bench warrant from Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.